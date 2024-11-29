Drake wasn’t telling porkies – he really is touring Australia and New Zealand in early 2025.

Announced today, the Canadian hip-hop giant marks his return Down Under with his ‘The Anita Max Win Tour’, kicking off February 9th with the first of two consecutive nights at Rod Laver Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the seven-date trek moves on to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre and wraps March 1st with a second show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Drizzy got tongues wagging when, during a live stream with xQc, he teased touring plans for these parts.

“February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years. Coming back to Australia on tour,” Drake said, adding that the shows will continue “until, like, March something.”

He wasn’t wrong.

Drake last toured Australia back in 2017, for his ‘Boy Meets World Tour’. “I’m just going to go to Australia for now. It’s been eight years,” Drake continued. “I love it there.”

The tour takes its name from a viral moment from Drake’s December 2023 livestream on Kick, where he introduced the “alter ego,” Anita Max Win — a play on the gambling expression “I need a max win,” the maximum bonanza paid out on the slots.

Earlier, Drake teased his return by way of a cryptic Instagram story, with the Toronto native enjoying the views of Sydney Harbour. “It’s been like seven years,” he wrote, signing off with the eyes emoji.

Drake is a bonafide superstar in these parts. His eighth and most recent studio album, For All the Dogs, blasted to No. 1 on the ARIA Chart in October 2023, for his fifth leader.He also topped the leaderboard in 2016 with Views, in 2018 with Scorpion, in 2020 with Dark Lane Demo Tapes and in 2021 with Certified Lover Boy.

There’s more music in the pipeline. In August of this year, following an ugly beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drizzy announced he was collaborating with PartyNextDoor on a new LP.

Drake’s 2025 “Anita Max Win” Tour of Australasia

For tour and ticket information, visit drakerelated.com & livenation.com

Sunday, February 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday, February 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, February 17th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, February 24th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday, February 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday, March 1st

Spark Arena, Auckland