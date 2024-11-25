Drake has casually dropped news of a new tour of Australia, two weeks after he first teased it online.

On a livestream where he was chatting with Canadian online streamer XQC, the Canadian rapper announced that he was returning for an Australian tour next year.

“February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years. Coming back to Australia on tour,” he said (as per news.com.au).

“Funny enough, it’s actually called the ‘Anita Max Wynn Tour’,” he told XQC, who looked shocked. Anita Max Wynn is Drake’s cartoon alter ego which he shared last December on Instagram.

It comes after Drake took to social media earlier this month to tease the possibility of an Australian tour.

Live Music website, What’s Lively, predicted the likelihood of a Drake Australian tour being at 99%.

“It’s been like 7 years,” Drake posted in an Instagram Story on November 12th. Drake could be seen looking out over Sydney Harbour in the Story.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Eyes emojis followed the statement, provoking understandable intrigue.

Drake was last in Australia in 2017, where he brought his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour Down Under that year. He’s released six studio albums since then, almost one per year. Aussie fans have much to catch up on in anticipation of his upcoming return.

It remains to be seen if the tour will in fact be called the Anita Max Wynn Tour, but the 38-year-old Grammy winner did confirm that the tour will run from February to March, and he has so far listed Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast as tour stops.

When asked by XQC – whose real name Félix Lengyel – why Australia was on his radar, Drake said: “I love it there. It’s just fun.”

The past year has seemed to be a tumultuous one for Drizzy. He butted heads with his rival Kendrick Lamar, which was actually an escalation of a feud that began in the 2010s. Kendrick was almost unilaterally declared to have won, sweeping the 2025 Grammy nominations.

Drake was also called out by Macklemore in Macklemore’s Palestine protest song, and an intruder was arrested at his Toronto home after shooting Drake’s security guard.

In 2022, he released a collaborative album with 21 Savage, called Her Loss.

Tone Deaf will keep you updated with confirmation of any tour dates. You can also sign up to Ticketek’s waitlist here.