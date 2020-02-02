The new track follows on from Drake and Future’s collab, ‘Life Is Good’, released in January.

2020 may well be the year Drake and Future fans get the long-awaited follow up to 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive record. The pair have unleashed a new collaboration over this weekend in the laidback ‘Desires’.

Listen: Drake x Future ‘Desires’

Melodic flow meets airy production courtesy of d.chill; ‘Desires’ could fit on either artist’s discography as a stand alone.

The track appeared on Soundcloud (instead of being distro’d officially through online stores), which indicates that Drake and Future aren’t too bothered with keeping their current work together under wraps.

When What A Time To Be Alive was released back in 2015, the mixtape was received well by critics and fans. Hitting #1 on the Billboard charts, the record featured the likes of ‘Jumpman’ and showed off the well oiled partnership between Drake and Future. It also demonstrated great production from the likes of Metro Boomin’, 40 and Boi-1da.

“I’ll go like three weeks in between making songs, just because, like, I’m just kind of enjoying life,” Drake told Rap Radar at the end of 2019. “I’m enjoying living, going out with people. Investing in personal connections, and it’s just making my music better.”

Listen: Drake x Future ‘Jumpman’