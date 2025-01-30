Drake is officially back Down Under in 2025, and his Anita Max Win Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest rap tours Australia has ever seen.

With sold-out shows across North America, Drake has dished out stadium-level production, career-spanning setlists, and surprise guests—and now, we’re finally getting some concrete details on the Australian leg.

Ahead of the first shows kicking off in Perth, Drake has been living it up in Melbourne, sharing Instagram stories from a boujee hotel suite and making a pit stop at Nobu at Crown. Given his track record, it wouldn’t be shocking if he hits a local spot or an afterparty spot post-show—so if you’re out in Melbourne this week, keep your eyes peeled.

Melbourne has also just had its set times confirmed, meaning it won’t be long before we know what time Drake will hit the stage in Sydney, Brisbane, and beyond.

Here’s what we know so far, what to expect, and which rumours are swirling about potential surprise guests.

Drake’s Melbourne Set Times (Rod Laver Arena)

Drake’s four-night run in Melbourne (Feb 9th, 10th, 12th, and 13th) will follow this schedule:

Gates open: 6:30 PM

Support act: 8:00 PM (TBA, but speculation is heating up—could we see a surprise guest?)

Drake on stage: 9:00 PM

Show ends: 11:00 PM (but don’t rule out an encore if the vibe’s right)

The gate breakdown is key if you’re trying to get prime GA spots:

Gate 3 (Garden Square) – General Admission

– General Admission Gate 4 (Olympic Boulevard) – Reserved Seating

– Reserved Seating Gate 5 (Olympic Boulevard) – VIP Entry

Expect other cities to follow a similar timeline—so if you’ve got tickets for Sydney, Brisbane, or Perth, this is your best indicator of what time to show up, get through security, and grab merch before Drizzy takes the stage.

What We Know About the Tour So Far

This is Drake’s first Australian tour since 2017, and he’s bound to be pulling out all the stops, so expect the Anita Max Wynn Tour to be next-level production.

Fans can look forward to a two-hour set packed with the biggest hits from his career, likely covering everything from Take Care deep cuts to For All the Dogs bangers.

Drake’s previous shows across the globe have been massive, with “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” and “Rich Flex” all staples. Newer tracks like “Virginia Beach,” “IDGAF,” and “Gently” have also been making appearances.

How to Prep for the Show

Arrive Early – GA pit spots will fill FAST—aim for 6:00 PM if you’re trying to get barricade.

Transport – Rod Laver Arena is a short tram ride from Flinders Street Station, but expect absolute chaos post-show.

Merch – Expect limited-edition Aussie tour gear (Drake loves an exclusive drop).

Will There Be Surprise Guests?

Drake’s been known to bring out surprise guests on tour, and with the Anita Max Win Tour about to hit Australia, fans are already throwing names around.

Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage) is a strong contender—he produced Honestly, Nevermind bangers like “Sticky,” “Massive,” and “Tie That Binds” and has since worked with Drake on “Sideways” and “Healing.” Given their close collab history, don’t be shocked if Gordo pops up to spin some live remixes.

Smiley, the OVO rapper behind “Over the Top,” has been in Drake’s circle for years. Drake even credited him as an influence on Scorpion. Smiley’s been teasing new music—perfect timing for a surprise set.

4KARII is the wildcard. He’s not an OVO signee (yet), but Drake has been hyping him up online. If Drizzy wants to introduce a new name to Aussie crowds, 4KARII might just be the one.

And, of course, the most hyped rumour by far — Lil Wayne. While he hasn’t been announced, there are some decent reasons to believe he could make an appearance.

He’s been a regular guest on Drake’s recent North American shows, and his own 2025 tour doesn’t start until late February, leaving him free to pop in during Drake’s Aussie run. Plus, in a recent interview, he mentioned he’d be “out of the country” during the Super Bowl, which has only added fuel to the fire

Again, none of this is confirmed, but Drake loves a last-minute surprise—so don’t rule anything out.

When Will Other Cities Get Their Set Times?

With Melbourne’s schedule now public, we can expect Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth’s official set times to drop soon. If they follow the same structure, you can expect:

Gates to open around 6:30 PM

A support act to hit the stage around 8:00 PM

Drake to perform from around 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM

We’ll update you when Live Nation drops the official times for the remaining cities.

