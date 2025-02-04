Drake doesn’t do subtle. Kicking off his Australian The Anita Max Wynn Tour at RAC Arena in Perth on February 4th, the Canadian rap titan made it clear that this wasn’t going to be just another show.

Emerging through a thick cloud of smoke, Drake walked out in a hoodie riddled with bullet holes, moving in slow motion to the haunting instrumental of “Over My Dead Body.”

Theatrical? Yes. A statement? Absolutely. From that moment on, the night unfolded as a career-spanning masterclass, mixing deep cuts, live debuts, forgotten bangers, and stadium-shaking anthems. The 40-plus strong setlist had something for every era of Drake’s fans—from Take Care romantics to Certified Lover Boy devotees to those still screaming “21, can you do somethin’ for me?”

Drake’s Perth setlist was stacked, featuring a blend of the unexpected and the undeniable.

Fans were treated to the live debuts of “No Face,” “Circadian Rhythm,” and “Ratchet Happy Birthday”, while “Fake Love” made its first appearance since 2020. He also surprised the crowd by bringing back “Love Me”, a track he hadn’t performed since 2015—coincidentally the last time he played Perth a decade ago on his Would You Like a Tour? run.

The show wasn’t just about nostalgia. Midway through the set, Drake left the main stage and emerged deep in the general admission pit during “God’s Plan,” delivering one of the most intimate moments of the night as fans scrambled to get closer. Balancing that energy, he also delivered a heavy dose of introspection, with “Marvin’s Room,” “Teenage Fever,” and “Feel No Ways” turning the arena into one massive melancholic singalong.

Closing with “Yebba’s Heartbreak”, a song he hadn’t performed since 2022, Drake addressed the Perth crowd before launching into the stripped-back ballad, offering an emotional end to a high-energy, hit-filled night.

Drake plays a second Perth show on February 5th, before heading to Melbourne on February 9th. If this first night is anything to go by, Australian fans better be ready for an unforgettable run.

Drake’s Full Setlist – February 4th, 2025, RAC Arena, Perth