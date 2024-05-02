In case you’ve been living under a rock and missed Kendrick Lamar’s venomous response to Drake’s “Push Ups”, you’ll know that hip hop diss track season is well and truly upon us.

While we’ve all been focused on the happenings in the US, where Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick have been going at each other, it’s easy to forget that there’s already been plenty of era-defining disses and brutal rap takedowns throughout the history of Australian hip hop.

That’s why it couldn’t be more timely to sit back, kick your feet up, and reminisce about some of the hardest diss tracks from Down Under.

So, here are just five of our favourite diss tracks to emerge locally (in no particular order).

Ay Huncho – ‘PUTRID SH*T”

Undoubtedly one of the hardest dis -tracks in recent years, the extremely public tension between Ay Huncho and ONEFOUR has been well documented, and brought Aussie hip hop some great moments. However, no track from this feud can rival “PUTRID SH*T”, easily Ay Huncho’s best rap performance throughout his career thus far.

KOORI REP – “The Reply Part.1”

“The Reply Part.1” by KOORI REP has gone down as probably the best diss track to ever come out of this country. Responding to TKO, KOORI flips every bar used against him from TKO’s diss track, and it’s nothing short of a straight to the point, cutthroat classic.

NTER – “ENUFF SAID”

The bars spat on “ENUFF SAID” are still some of the most ruthless that Australia has ever witnessed. Aimed at UberOne, NTER wasted absolutely no time on this diss track as some of the most unhinged bars are spat (clearly, this was a different time). He also used 50 Cent‘s ridiculously hard “Gunz Come Out” instrumental from 50’s Massacre album.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kerser – “Old Matt”

Kerser is hands down one of the best Australian rap exports this country’s ever had, delivering constant highlight reel moments over his lengthy career. While there’s been many highs, his battle with 360 will always go down as a classic because at the time they were two of the biggest rap names in the country. Just listen to that intro…

Brad Strut – “Monopoly”

“Monopoly” is a deep cut but a classic nevertheless. Released all the way back in 2007, Brad Strut attacked Melbourne’s Obese Records and its CEO and rapper, Pegz. At the time, hi -hop was just starting to become commercialised in Australia (like we see heavily today), and some people, like Brad, didn’t like that. A valuable history lesson almost two decades later.