One of the world’s richest and most exploitative people just hopped into Drake’s comment section and the artist flipped out.

The world’s second-richest person, according to Forbes (which allows people to ask to not be on their list and often fetishizes achievement while downplaying privilege), Jeff Bezos, just commented on a post that Drake made on Instagram.

“Gotta start somewhere,” Drake captioned his photo.

To which Bezo replied, “Started from the bottom now we’re here.”

Drake immediately freaked out and started treating Bezos like a god, “holyyy Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments 🤞🏽”

“Drake reacted to Jeff Bezos commenting on his post‼️👀Be honest, y’all think Jeff is a certified lover boy⁉️😂 Let us know in the comments⬇️”

Bezos is an executive chairman and majority shareholder of Amazon, and is starkly anti-union in his actions. Bezos likes the idea of being a self-made billionaire, which comes at the cost of denying proper compensation and recognition to the real source of value— labor.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Drake didn’t seem to mind this, or wasn’t aware of it, and immediately became starstruck with Bezos’ entry into his comments.

Aubrey himself has received some criticism for his last couple of albums, even responding to certain fans calling him out for weak lyricism.

Drake recently responded to a fan who was trolling him on TikTok. His response was fairly lighthearted, as was the initial jest made about him— just some good, light-hearted back and forth.