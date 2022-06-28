Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind has received its fair share of criticism and now he is responding to TikToks calling out his lyricism.

Drake recently responded to a fan who was trolling him on TikTok. His response was fairly lighthearted, as was the initial jest made about him— just some good, light-hearted back and forth.

“Drake responds to TikTok trolling him for his lyrics “F * ck y’all i really be sayin some sh * t””

Drake responds to TikTok trolling him for his lyrics😭😭 “F*ck y’all😂😂😂😂 i really be sayin some sh*t” pic.twitter.com/sds2r5D433 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 28, 2022

Drake has been responding to critics of his new album Honestly, Nevermind, as well as his previous album, Certified Lover Boy, on a semi-regular basis now.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

An audio recording of Drake recently came out in which the Certified Lover Boy artist addressed the critics of his newest album Honestly, Nevermind. He came out swinging— claiming the critics of his album didn’t, “get it yet,” and that he would, “wait for you to catch up.”

Honestly, Nevermind is currently sitting at a 65 on Metacritic with a user score of 4.7.

“Drake responds to people calling his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” trash.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re already here though, we caught up already. On to the next””

Drake responds to people calling his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” trash.👀 “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re already here though, we caught up already. On to the next” pic.twitter.com/g4qhXoZGN9 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 17, 2022

Drake’s last album, Certified Lover Boy, has not received much love either, even from hip-hop peer Denzel Curry.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for the Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs collection, the Melt My Eyes See Your Future artist revisited his remarks from almost a month ago.

“I wasn’t dissing the motherfuckers, I love them. I love Kanye,” he said, but still stood by his comments.

“I said what I said about Kanye and Drake. *****, y’all got money. Y’all are the best musicians I’ve ever heard in my motherfucking life. And on top of that, you did not deliver. I’m delivering and I have less resources. What the fuck? Period. I love y’all.” he said, before adding that his words weren’t meant to be a rant or hate – just words from a fan who had expected better output from some of his favourite artists.

“Don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on y’all.” he added.