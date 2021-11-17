Yes, you read that headline right: several social media posts seem to show that the long-running beef between Kanye West and Drake is at an end.

Both rappers took to Instagram separately on Tuesday, November 16th, to seemingly prove their reconciliation. First, Kanye – now known as Ye, to give him his proper title – posted a picture of the pair side-by-side, with the post being liked over 1 million times in just one hour.

You’ve got to appreciate their comical stances though (see below): Ye and Drake both stand like the truant kids who were forced to make peace in primary school by the head teacher.

That was then followed by Drake making his own post, sharing videos of him and his rival at an intimate Dave Chappelle gig. They appear much happier in Drake’s clips, laughing and smiling as they sing along to a song together.

“The end and beginning of a new era,” someone commented on Kanye’s post and they’re probably right. The (former?) rivals were urged to end their feud after Kanye extended a peace offering to Drake just last week, asking him to join forces in order to work towards freeing Larry Hoover from prison.

“I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” he said then.

And now J. Prince has also confirmed on Twitter that the pair will be performing at next month’s Free Larry Hoover Concert on December 9th.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” he wrote.

Does this mean we’re just left with Slipknot and Machine Gun Kelly as music foes? Thank goodness for ageing rockers like The Who’s Roger Daltrey, then, who are more than willing to restart decades-old fights with the likes of The Rolling Stones.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Kanye and Drake’s Instagram posts below: