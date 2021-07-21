Drake has ticked off Artist of the Decade and it seems like he really isn’t trying to tie himself entirely to the world of music.

While we wait patiently for his next studio album, Certified Lover Boy, images of another Nike sneaker collaboration with the ‘Toosie Slide’ artist have surfaced.

The next sneaker to receive the Drake imprint is one of Nike’s most classic and historically significant models, that being the Nike Air Force 1.

Drake recently took to Instagram to flaunt a pair of sneakers, prior to this, made in collaboration with his Nike Nocta label. A release date is still yet to arrive for the Hot Step Air Terra, as well as its price tag still being unknown.

But that hasn’t stopped Drizzy from kicking on with his foray into the world of fresh kicks.

Any sneakerhead or lover of the Air Force 1 knows that there’s nothing cleaner than a pair of crisp, Air Force 1s and that’s exactly what he’s delivered.

As per Sneaker News, we’ve seen a sneak peak of the sneaker, which features an all-white colourway crafted from tumbled leather.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As you focus your attention to the shoe’s sole, you’ll see an embossed cursive “Love you forever” embellishment replacing the shoe’s classic “AIR” emblem.

Underneath the shoes where you would usually see stars, rather, we see a bunch of mini love hearts instead. Overall, it’s a super classy pair of sneakers with super subtle nods to the upcoming album.

While we still wait for Certified Lover Boy, Drake released his Scary Hours 2 EP earlier this year, as well as featuring on a number of tracks including a rerelease of ‘Best I Ever Had’ featuring Nicki Minaj.

After being rescheduled, a release date for Certified Lover Boy has not been confirmed.

For more on this topic, follow the Fashion & Beauty Observer and the Hip Hop Observer.