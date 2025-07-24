Drake paid tribute to late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne during his Wednesday night concert in the legendary musician’s hometown of Birmingham.

As a part of the UK leg of his ‘Some Special Shows 4 U’ tour, which the rapper is co-headlining with fellow Canadian artist PartyNextDoor, Drake performed at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

As tribute to the Prince of Darkness, who passed away on Tuesday this week, Drake walked out on stage to the tune of “Iron Man”, a Black Sabbath classic taken from their hit classic 1970 album Paranoid.

Fan footage of the concert captured Drake addressing the crowd: “Hey Birmingham! Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne.”

This isn’t the first tribute the star has issued to Osbourne. Earlier in the day he was seen pouring out some tequila at a local memorial, telling a reporter from The New York Times “I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest.”

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by $OME $PECIAL $HOWS 4U TOUR 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@somespecialshows4utour)

These are one of many tributes to the late heavy metal musician, with fans around the world adorning memorials and Osbourne’s fellow stars issuing messages on social media and at concerts of their own.

Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates were chief among them, issuing words of love for their longtime collaborator and brother in arms, with bassist Geezer Butler writing, “Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun, 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Elton John, Metallica, AC/DC, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brian May, Yungblud, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, and the Foo Fighters also wrote words of love to the star.

Pop star Lady Gaga wore an Ozzy Osbourne T-Shirt while performing at her ‘Mayhem Ball’ in San Francisco, saying “we’ll miss you Ozzy”, while “Crazy Train” played. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin played a piano rendition of “Changes” while performing in Nashville, saying, “OK Ozzy we love you, wherever you’re going, thank you for everything.”