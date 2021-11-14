According to a new report, Drake allegedly spent quite the sum of money at a strip club in the aftermath of the tragic Astroworld events.

Everyone already knows that the rapper hosted an afterparty at Dave and Buster’s of all places after the festival, which Travis Scott also attended.

However, as reported by blogTO, Drake then hit up a Houston strip club called Area 29 on the Saturday night, spending $1 million whilst there.

“They saying #drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a milly,” one Instagram video is captioned, showing the dancers at the strip club happily counting a ridiculous amount of dollar bills spread across the floor. “Thanks, Drake!” they say in unison.

A second video shows both the top and bottom floor of Area 29 overflowing with cash. The strip also thanked the star for attending in a now-deleted post.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Although there’s technically nothing wrong with Drake spending $1 million at a strip club, it’s the terrible timing of it that has attracted criticism on social media. It also makes his apology, which he posted to Instagram the following Monday, seem disingenuous.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake said in his apology statement. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

“And don’t think I forgot about drake too this man legit posted an apology about how he was heartbroken but was throwing millis in a strip club right after,” a Twitter user noted.

“Drake went to the strip club after akdkslslskskssksjskakakskskdk🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 both he and Travis should share a 700sqft apartment and 2002 Toyota Corolla after these families are done with them,” wrote another.

Drake might need to spend his money elsewhere soon. He’s currently involved in several lawsuits relating to the events of Astroworld that left nine people dead and many more injured.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

And don’t think I forgot about drake too this man legit posted an apology about how he was heartbroken but was throwing millis in a strip club right after pic.twitter.com/pndnsB8odw — AD SPACE $1 A WEEK (@ImTriple9) November 10, 2021

The club deleted their post about them being there Saturday night but here it is so y’all don’t have to take MY word for it pic.twitter.com/FjQJbpelcK — BIG NAT 🐿 (@xxnmtx) November 10, 2021