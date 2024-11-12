Hungry for big tour news today? It sure looks like Drake has teased a return to Australia.

The Canadian rapper posted an Instagram Story today (November 12th) showing him hanging out in Sydney Harbour, staring longingly at the Sydney Opera House. If that wasn’t teasing enough, the caption read: “It’s been like 7 years,” accompanied by a row of eye emojis (we all know what those usually mean).

That was all he wrote – so far – but it certainly seems like Drake has something planned for Australia.

Drake currently has no major tour planned for 2025, meaning his diary is free for a trip Down Under. And with Kendrick set to continue his post-Drake-feud dominance with his Super Bowl Halftime Show headline performance early next year, Drake just might want to get out of North America for a while.

Drizzy was last in Australia in 2017, bringing his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour to the country that year. He’s released a whopping six albums since then, so he’s certainly got a lot of material to showcase to his Aussie fans.

Live Music website What’s Lively, if you’re interested, predicts the likelihood of a Drake Australian tour being at 99%, so highly likely indeed.

Tone Deaf will keep you updated with any confirmation of any tour dates. You can also sign up to Ticketek’s waitlist here.

If Drake does come to Australia next year, it will be off the back of arguably the most challenging year of his career to date.

He unwisely entered into a feud with Kendrick, which his rival was almost unanimously declared to have won (just look at the 2025 Grammy nominations).

He was called out by Macklemore in his fellow rapper’s Palestine protest song, an intruder was arrested at his Toronto home, and did we already mention that whole Kendrick thing?