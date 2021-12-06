Canadian rapper Drake has withdrawn his two Grammy nominations.

Variety reported that a rep for the Recording Academy confirmed the withdrawal. Sources told the publication the decision was made by Drake and his management, although his motivation is unclear.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for his album Certified Lover Boy, and Best Rap Performance for his track ‘Way 2 Sexy’ (featuring Future and Young Thug).

The Academy has honoured his request.

Instead of just giving a nomination to the sixth-most voted artist in the respective categories, as the Academy did when it expanded the top four categories from eight to 10 nominees last month, voting will go ahead with just four nominees.

Grammy ballots were posted out on Monday morning, which means Drake will still be on the paper ballot.

The website is expected to updated soon, removing his nominations.

This isn’t the first change to the 64th Grammy Awards.

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson lost his Best Rap Song nomination just a week after it was announced, for his songwriting credit on Kanye West’s ‘Jail Pt. 2.’

Drake has a dicey history with the Grammy Awards.

Just last year, he called them out for failing to recognise the Weeknd in any categories, despite his hugely successful 2020 album, After Hours, which produced singles like, ‘Blinding Lights.’

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”

He also said the awards weren’t needed during his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song in 2019.

“We play an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” he said.

“You already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if they’re singing in your hometown, you’re already winning, you don’t need this right here.”