Dua Lipa keeps on rolling out the big names for duets on her Radical Optimism tour.

Following Nile Rodgers and many more, the pop superstar brought out Lenny Kravitz at her Sunday show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, with the pair combining for a performance of “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over”.

“When I go back to thinking about New York artists, and artists and music that shaped my life, I think about this one song in particular that really helped me fall in love with music,” Lipa told the crowd before the duet. “New York’s just got such an unbelievably cool energy.

“But the artist that sings this song, afraid to say, might be a little cooler. And he’s here tonight for a treat for our last night in New York City. Don’t say I don’t do anything nice for you guys. New York, give it up for New York’s own, Lenny Kravitz.”

Kravitz played guitar during the duet, trading verses with his co-singer for the first half of the song. They then ended with a soulful finale before Kravitz made his exit with a humble bow to Lipa.

The “Houdini” singer previously brought out Nile Rodgers at MSG, with the Chic icon performing “Le Freak” alongside her.

Lipa has also performed memorable covers throughout her tour, playing Alicia Keys “No One” and Blondie’s “One Way or Another” during her first two nights at the famous NYC venue.

“Here in New York, I’m actually spoiled with the choice,” Lipa told the crowd before covering the latter.

Crowds at the Australia and New Zealand legs of Lipa’s mammoth world tour didn’t miss out on the surprise guests.

She brought out Crowded House frontman Neil Finn at her final Aotearoa show in April, with the pair performing Crowded House’s classic song “Don’t Dream It’s Over”.

At the first Auckland performance, Lipa covered Lorde‘s luxury fantasy hit “Royals”, after welcoming Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker to the stage in Sydney to perform Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know the Better”. Lipa previously performed “Rush” with Sivan and “Riptide” with Vance Joy.