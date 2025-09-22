Dua Lipa’s Saturday night performance at Madison Square Garden saw a cover of the Chic hit “Le Freak”, featuring the group’s co-founder Nile Rodgers.

As part of her tour tradition of playing local covers at shows, night three of four at MSG saw the surprise guest join Lipa on stage to perform the song.

Her previous shows at MSG this past week featured covers of New York staples Alicia Keys (“No One”) and Blondie (“One Way or Another“).

“Here in New York, I’m actually spoiled with the choice,” Lipa told the crowd prior to covering Blondie earlier in the week.

Dua Lipa (@DUALIPA) performs “Le Freak” with Nile Rodgers at Madison Square Garden 🪩 pic.twitter.com/z704UdHFj3 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 21, 2025

Her regional covers trend started on her Australian and New Zealand tour, where the singer performed the likes of AC/DC, Lorde, and Kylie Minogue, while also bringing out guests like Troye Sivan, Tame Impala, and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

The local covers have continued — though less frequently — as the tour headed to Europe, with Lipa covering Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in Madrid. At London’s Wembley Stadium, she performed Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” with help from that group’s singer Jay Kay. The following night at the same venue, she brought out Charli XCX for a rendition of that singer’s “360″.

In Liverpool, Lipa performed the Zutons’ “Valerie” with the group’s singer Dave McCabe. The next show, in the birthplace of the Beatles, Lipa covered the Fab Four’s “Hey Jude”. In Dublin, Lipa did “a song by a late Irish legend,” Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

Meanwhile, in Canada she performed Nelly Furtado’s “Like A Bird” and Mustafa’s “Name of God”, and in Chicago, Lipa performed with Chaka Khan and covered Earth, Wind, and Fire before heading to Boston, where she delivered Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”.