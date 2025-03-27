Dua Lipa has dropped a remix of “Physical” with Troye Sivan which they worked on together five years ago.

The UK pop star, who is currently touring Australia, dropped the remix on Friday. Check it out below.

Lipa and Sivan performed the song together during her Melbourne show last weekend and following that, gave a USB containing the unreleased track to a fan in the audience and encouraged them to put it online.

As well as being joined on stage by Sivan, Lipa also brought out local favourite Vance Joy during the Melbourne run, and has played a number of Australian classics including AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn,” Kylie’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” and “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS.

The release of the “Physical” remix coincides with the fifth anniversary of Lipa’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys and won Best Pop Vocal Album.

“Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime,” Lipa wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!!”

Following two more shows in Sydney this weekend, Lipa will take the Radical Optimism tour to Auckland before she kicks off the Europe/UK leg in May and then North America in September.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the show a four-star rating and declared the production a “triumph.”

“Dua Lipa has staked her claim as the hardest working person in showbiz,” the review reads.

“It might say ‘pop star’ on Dua’s CV, but she’s got a rock star sensibility and attitude. In spite of the confetti cannons, the laser show, the dance numbers, and the linking films that dominate the screens, it’s all eyes on her.”

