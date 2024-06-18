Dune Rats and FIDLAR are teaming up for a ‘matefest’ Australian tour.

The trans-pacific indie favourites will play together in Jindabyne, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Torquay, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, and Kingscliff this August and September (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21st at 9am local time. The fan pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 20th at 9am local time.

Dune Rats and FIDLAR became firm friends while playing in the UK together last year.

“The FIDLAR/DUNIES relationship has honestly been a touring brotherhood that has seen us ping pong all over the world,” Dune Rats say. “It’s been the best part of a decade playing shows together that started when they first came to Australia doing venues half the size of the ones we are playing on this tour.

“Showing them the Aussie diet of beer and BBQ’s plus a bit of surfing and partying meant that when we wanted to tour the US, they bundled us into a van and spent three months seeing the States – from Gator Back scratchers in Florida to the bright lights of New York City. We went to the UK last year to play shows together and that’s where this tour came to fruition. Can’t wait to show them how crazy it is to play in Australia this time round, will definitely fit a few snags in too.”

FIDLAR are just as excited about the upcoming tour.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The Dunies are like your favuorite cousin that you only get to see every couple of years. You’ve known them forever, you like them more than some of your other cousins, you crack each other up, get into trouble, have a few heart to hearts even…. when we get together… it’s like a psycho little family reunion!!! Truly kindred Ledge Lords!” the US garage rockers say.

Dune Rats recently announced their fifth album, If It Sucks, Turn It Up, which comes out a few weeks before their tour with FIDLAR on August 9th.

FIDLAR, meanwhile, returned after a five-year hiatus with a double single release earlier this month, setting the stage for their much-anticipated fourth studio album, Surviving the Dream.

Dune Rats & FIDLAR 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j

Fan pre-sale begins Thursday, June 20th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 21st (9am local time)

Ticket information available via dunerats.tv

Wednesday, August 28th

The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

Thursday, August 29th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, August 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 31st

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, September 5th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 6th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 7th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Thursday, September 12th

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, September 13th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 14th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW