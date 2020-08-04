Just last week, DZ Deathrays made history as one of the few Australian bands to be added to the soundtrack of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series.

When Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was released to the public almost 21 years ago, there were likely few people who would’ve been aware of just how vital the series would become to the world of pop culture.

First, there was the aspect of popularising skateboarding to an entire generation, while also helping Tony Hawk to become a household name. Then, there was the revelation that the game had upon the world of sports-themed video games as a whole. Lastly, there was the music.

In fact, ask anyone, and they’ll likely agree that the iconic series has one of the most recognisable soundtracks of all time. Why, the forthcoming documentary about the series – Pretending I’m A Superman – is named after the line in Goldfinger’s ‘Superman’, a track which resonates as one of the series’ most recognisable soundtrack inclusions.

Now, with a remastered release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2 set to arrive in early September, the soundtrack which will accompany countless hours spent perfecting the perfect kickflip to fakie has been announced, with a mix of old and new classics on offer.

In addition to featuring old favourites by the likes of Primus, the Dead Kennedys, Bad Religion, and Rage Against The Machine, a new breed of artists are also set to appear, including Aussie names like Alex Lahey, Baker Boy, A. Swayze & The Ghosts, and DZ Deathrays.

While Aussie artists weren’t absent from the original soundtracks thanks to the likes of Bodyjar and AC/DC, seeing local musicians on such an iconic songlist is undoubtedly a massive boon for the local scene, and a hell of an accomplishment for any artist.

To celebrate the forthcoming soundtrack, we had a chat with DZ Deathrays to discuss what it means to have their song ‘IN-TO-IT’ featured on one of the most iconic video game series of all time.

Check out ‘IN-TO-IT’ by DZ Deathrays:

TD: What are your own memories of the Tony Hawk series, and the music that it showcased?

Lachlan: That snare roll at the start of [Rage Against The Machine’s] ‘Guerrilla Radio’ and the song just kicking in as you hit that first ramp. I was a terrible skater so thankfully I had a game like Tony Hawk to get my fix. I remember learning the drums to that song after hearing it so much.

Simon: I used to play it with friends all the time and hearing actual songs from bands I liked on a video game for the first time just blew me away as a kid.

Shane: I was a huge Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan as a kid and definitely played THPS: Underground to death. It introduced me to bands like Refused and Alkaline Trio who have been big influences on us musically over the years.

Check out Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Guerrilla Radio’:

TD: Did the soundtrack have a specific influence on your own music over the years?

Lachlan: The two standouts for me were Rage Against the Machine and Primus. After hearing those songs I’d search for all their music videos online and buy their live DVDs. They were a big influence on me as a kid and I still listen to those records for ideas and sounds. They are timeless!

Simon: It introduced me to a bunch of new bands, many of which I’m still a massive fan of to this day. It was pretty nuts to just be exposed to such an amazing playlist of rad tracks one after the other. It had a massive influence, I would always try to remember all the bands and then go find all their records.

Shane: Completely. Playing those games ingrains music into your head and you find yourself falling in love with stuff you would have never heard before.



Relive the first game in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series:

TD: How does it feel to have your name added to the credits of such an influential series?

Lachlan: I remember jamming out that ‘IN-TO-IT’ riff when we were writing out in Yass. If you told me then it would end up on a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack my mind would have exploded. It’s amazing to be part of such an influential series alongside some great bands and artists. I can’t wait to stack it to our song. What an experience that will be. :’-)

Simon: This is like the equivalent of winning a Grammy or something to me. I will probably tear up a little the first time I hear our song play. So I’d like to take this time to thank Tony and give a shout out to my old skate crew. Miss you guys, but not the injuries. Can’t wait to play it.

Shane: It’s a dream come true for us. I can’t wait to play it all over again!

Check out the soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: