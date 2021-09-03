Ed Sheeran put on a Melbourne light projection show overnight in tribute to the late Michael Gudinski and fans inevitably started speculating that he might be planning an Australian tour.

As per The Music Network, the symbolic butterfly that adorned the cover of his recent tribute single to Gudinski, ‘Visiting Hours’, was spotted around several iconic Melbourne landmarks, including Rod Laver Arena, Marvel Stadium, Festival Hall, and AAMI Park.

“MG Forever #1”, it read underneath the butterfly. Sheeran was a great friend of the late titan of Australia’s music industry, even flying over from the U.K.. and spending two weeks in quarantine in March so he could be at Gudinski’s memorial service in Melbourne. It was at that service that the singer first unveiled ‘Visiting Hours’, with the final version of the song featuring Mushroom Records artists Jimmy Barnes and Kylie Minogue on backing vocals.

The butterfly projection was also spotted on the MCG, which sparked fans into thinking that Sheeran might be hinting at possible venues for an upcoming Australian tour (it’s a big leap but that’s what fans do). Sheeran would have a reason to tour though: his fourth solo studio album, =, is due to be released on Friday, October 28th, via Warner Music Australia. Last month, the singer touchingly revealed that his upcoming album will be dedicated to Gudinski, emphasising how strong the connection was that he shared with the legendary music promoter.

It will be his first record in four years since 2017’s acclaimed ÷, which topped the ARIA Album Chart. It was also the country’s highest selling album of 2017, shifting more than 420,000 copies throughout the year. The album spent a total of 25 non-consecutive weeks atop the charts, making it the ninth longest total time spent there.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Visiting Hours’ by Ed Sheeran: