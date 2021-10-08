Ed Sheeran may have penned some of the most romantic songs of our time, but in a rare interview about his private life, the singer has revealed that his proposal wasn’t quite the fairy tale that most would expect.

Sheeran proposed to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in 2017. The ‘Perfect’ singer is notoriously tight-lipped about his love life but recently shared details about the day he proposed to Seaborn.

“I remember getting down on one knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?’. And she was like, ‘Are you fucking joking?’,” Sheeran said on Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan.

“There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?’

“It was the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like, ‘Yeah’.

“You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’

“It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes.”

Sheeran indulged listeners with some more details about the proposal itself.