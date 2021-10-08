Ed Sheeran may have penned some of the most romantic songs of our time, but in a rare interview about his private life, the singer has revealed that his proposal wasn’t quite the fairy tale that most would expect.
Sheeran proposed to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in 2017. The ‘Perfect’ singer is notoriously tight-lipped about his love life but recently shared details about the day he proposed to Seaborn.
“I remember getting down on one knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?’. And she was like, ‘Are you fucking joking?’,” Sheeran said on Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan.
“There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?’
“It was the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like, ‘Yeah’.
“You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’
“It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes.”
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
“On the day it was pissing down with rain and I’d built a fucking pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine … And it was pissing down with rain,” he said.
“I kept saying we should go for a walk and she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for a walk?’
“Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it today!’
“(Then) it gets to 9pm and I was like, ‘For f**k sake!’”.
Despite the dicey circumstances, Seabourn accepted Sheeran’s proposal. The pair wed in secret in January 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.
Sheeran and Seabourn met as teenagers but didn’t start dating until 2015. He has since written several songs about Sebourn, including the hit song, ‘Perfect’.
“‘Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for [Divide] and it was inspired by Cherry,” Sheeran told Us Weekly.
“The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s ‘March Madness’ literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it.”
For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.