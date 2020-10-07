As tributes pour in for Eddie Van Halen, let’s remember the legendary guitarist by flashing back to his final ever concert with Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen’s death on Tuesday, October 6th, at the age of 65 was a brutal blow for all music fans as the world was robbed of one of its greatest ever guitarists.

The news was confirmed by Wolfgang Van Halen, who wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

With his peers and fans paying their respects to Eddie, some have opted to immortalise their memory of him by sharing footage of his final ever concert with Van Halen.

Van Halen last toured back in 2015 and the last stop on that tour was none other than the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4, 2015.

The 23-song concert kicked off with ‘Light Up The Sky’ (via setlist.fm) and finished with a rip-roaring performance of Van Halen’s biggest single, ‘Jump’.

It was an evening filled with joy as Van Halen entertained thousands of fans in the only way they know how.

There was even a moment mid-way through the concert where David Lee Roth spoke directly to Eddie and said, “The best years of my life; the high points of all my life – onstage with you, homeboy.”

He then added: “I will always do the half-Jesus towards you, Eddie Van Halen.”

Watching Van Halen perform ‘Jump’ is always brilliant, but watching Eddie perform it to close out his last ever concert cranks the emotional factor up several notches.

Eddie Van Halen will be dearly missed by everyone but he and his life on the stage will be forever remembered.

Check out Eddie Van Halen performing ‘Jump’ at Van Halen’s final concert: