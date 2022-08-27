Elton John has related to Britney Spears in a candid interview and said he hopes that their new release ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be a stepping stone in restoring her confidence.

The song is Britney’s first release since 2016 (aside from ‘Matches’, her 2020 song with Backstreet Boys) and is a mix between his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One and parts of 1976′s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

In an interview with The Guardian, Elton John spoke about the turmoil Britney has experienced in regards to her conservatorship which was recently terminated.

“It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place.