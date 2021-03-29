Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Elton John has revealed he recorded ‘something” with Metallica during lockdown and wow, talk about dream collaboration.

During the latest episode of his Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour (via Blabbermouth), John told guest SG Lewis that he had done “something” with Metallica.

“I’ve just done something with Metallica,” he said.

“During this lockdown period, I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people.”

While it is not yet clear which project with Metallica John was referring to, Miley Cyrus recently revealed that he will feature on her upcoming Metallica cover album.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano, I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I’m so excited about this collaboration,” Cyrus told Capital FM back in January.

“I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me … I love when ingredients don’t quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like [the song’s producer Andrew] Watt that will take that risk,” she said.

On top of their mutual connection via Cyrus, Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich also posted a picture of himself with John to Instagram in 2019.

“Beyond inspiring to spend an evening in the company of one of the greatest songwriters and entertainers ever… thank you Elton for your generosity and embracing vibes!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ulrich recently admitted Metallica are making “glacial” progress on the recording of their new album.

Speaking to Classic Rock in January, Ulrich revealed the band have faced some logistical issues when it comes to writing new music.

“[The progress is] glacial… these are the craziest of times and nothing is letting up,” he said.

“There’s a little bit of movement [in that direction], but it’s hard to do a lot when we’re not together.”

You can read more about this topic over at the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Rocket Man’ by Elton John: