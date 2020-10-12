Elton John has taken to Twitter to share a previously unreleased track, ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’.

Although recorded back in 1968 and originally intended to be released as the title track of John’s debut album, the song was ultimately shelved.

In what comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the legendary songwriting duo, the track was created with John’s career-long collaborator, Bernie Taupin.

In his tweet, John shared the song’s music video, and also explained that the track is set to feature on an upcoming box set of entirely unreleased songs.

Titled ‘Elton: Jewel Box’, the set will include a whopping 60 previously unreleased offerings from John’s illustrious career.

“To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for ‘Jewel Box’ has been an absolute pleasure,” John said at the time of the set’s announcement.

“Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie [Taupin] and I were during the early days.”

“The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio,” he continued.

“I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.”

In other news, John recently celebrated 30 years of sobriety, describing himself as a “truly blessed man.”

“If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead,” he said.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way,” he added.

Check out ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’, the previously unreleased track by Elton John: