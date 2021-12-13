The piano that is being hailed as “the most important piano in rock n’ roll history” is up for auction for the very first time.

The piano claimed its fame by being used by the “Million Dollar Quartet” which consisted of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in a recording session back in 1956. From that session, iconic tracks ‘Love Me Tender’, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ and ‘Paralysed’ were recorded.

The Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house praised the items up for grabs as the “greatest collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia to ever come up for auction”

View this post on Instagram Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Gottahaverockandroll (@gottahaverockandroll)

“Offered here for the first time ever, is the iconic ‘Million Dollar Quartet Piano’ – the Sun Records’ studio piano – a vintage 1949 Wurlitzer spinet with serial number 387912 that was played by a stellar rock and roll list of ‘who’s who’ including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ike Turner, Phinneas Newborn, Jr., Charlie Rich and many more.”

“The late, great Sam Phillips, owner of the Memphis Recording Service, (the Sun Studio), and Sun Records purchased the piano in 1950 at the O.K. Houck piano store, located at 121 Union Avenue – the same street as his Memphis Recording Service and Sun Records.”

“O. K. Houck is the same store where Elvis Presley and his family bought their first piano, his first Martin guitar. Scotty Moore bought his Gibson ES-295 played on the Elvis Sun Sessions, as well as Bill Black, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, and many others who bought their instruments at the famed store.”

“This is the only piano played by both Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis. Jerry Lee Lewis also played it on his biggest hits, ‘Great Balls of Fire, ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’, and all of the songs he recorded at Sun Studios.”

The piano’s starting bid is $700,000 (US) and is expected to bring $1 million (US).