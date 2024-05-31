Eminem has released a new single, titled “Houdini”.

On the new song, which will feature on the rap legend’s forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), Eminem fires: “Little baby devil with the forked tongue and it’s stickin’ out / Still a white jerk pullin’ up in a Chrysler to the cypher with the Vics, Percs, and Bud light shirt.”

“Houdini” also features mention of Megan Thee Stallion: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a sot at a feat? / I don’t know, but I’m glad to be, back like abra-abracadabra,” Eminem raps.

The Detroit rapper announced The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) dramatically back in April.

The announcement of his 12th album was made via a creative true crime-style video, which was released just before his appearance at the NFL Draft event in his hometown of Detroit.

The video, which pretended to be a trailer for a fictitious show called Detroit Murder Files, hinted at the possible end of Eminem’s notorious alter ego, Slim Shady. The video also included a cameo by 50 Cent, who said Slim Shady was “not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

Since the album announcement, Eminem has continued to promise to kill off his alter ego. He posted an actual obituary in the Detroit Free Press earlier this month (as per Rolling Stone).

“Fans ‘will never forget’ controversial rapper,” the obituary stated, along with the headline “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions.”

The obituary read: “A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is’, which — along with its uniquely eye catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.

“Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end.”

Eminem’s most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, came out in 2020 to mostly positive reviews from critics.

Eminem’s “Houdini” is out now.