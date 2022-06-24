Eminem and Snoop transform into Bored Ape avatars in the music video for their joint new single ‘From The D 2 The LBC’.

Eminem revealed the surprise collaboration on social media. “Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg you know we had to make a movie!” he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a link to the song.

The pair have patched up their relationship this year after it went through a rough period in 2020 after Snoop didn’t name Eminem in his list of the top 10 rappers.

That incident was followed earlier this year by the pair appearing together at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, and now by this collaborative single.

Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg– you know we had to make a movie! https://t.co/087W2OZJOI #FromTheDToTheLBC #curtaincall2 @BoredApeYC pic.twitter.com/k443JqXHON — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 24, 2022

In the accompanying music video for ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, Eminem and Snoop first engage in some banter about smoking in the studio. “It’s been a minute. This probably should have happened a while ago. F*ck it, we’re here now though, Let’s go,” Eminem says before bursting into the first verse. The James Larese-directed clip then becomes partially animated, the two rappers assuming their Bored Ape avatars.

It’s not the only collaboration Eminem has recently dropped. Alongside CeeLo Green, he released ‘The King and I’, a song for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis soundtrack. In the track, Eminem was unafraid to confront the issue of him historically stealing black music, which has been a repeated issue for the rapper.

“I stole black music, yeah true,” he raps. “Perhaps used it (For what?) as a tool to combat school/Kids came back on some bathroom shit/Now I call a hater a bidet (Why?)/’Cause they mad that they can’t do shit (Haha).”

The rapper’s big 2022 is set to continue with the rapper set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

Check out ‘From The D 2 The LBC’ by Eminem and Snoop Dogg: