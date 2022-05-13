Fans are calling out Kendrick Lamar for rapping about sexual abuse while featuring Kodak Black on his latest album.

While Kendrick Lamar’s latest album has been all the internet has been talking about lately, fans can’t help but call out certain double standards on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

On his latest, Lamar doubles down on his characteristic honesty and dives deep into his personal experiences. Fans, however, are calling the rapper out for rapping about sexual assault while featuring Kodak Black on the same album.

For those not in the know, Black has been the subject of multiple controversies over the years for making sexually charged comments about women. Shortly after the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, Black was criticised for saying he would “wait” to have sexual relations with Lauren London, Hussle’s girlfriend.

Black was also called out for making racist and sexist comments about Black women, saying that he preferred light-skinned women because they were “easier to break down.”

Black’s feature on an album where Lamar speaks about sexual abuse is, thus, disappointing at best and hypocritical at worst.

“Idk if I’m missing something but Kendrick Lamar speaking about his experience being sexually assaulted seems a bit empty when you have Kodak black as one of few artists on the album how could you talk about how painful that experience was and then pay a known abuser??” said a user on Twitter.

“I think that we’ve entered this annoying trend of “conscious” rappers/artists thinking they are doing something enlightening and/or edgy by attempting to redeem and/or reimagine problematic/toxic individuals in society. Kendrick Lamar sadly chose Kodak Black on purpose.” said Ernest Owens on Twitter.

“There’s nothing noble, complex, or nuanced about Kendrick Lamar giving Kodak Black another check, platform, and audience at a time when he continues to be embroiled in so much controversy.” he added, before pointing out that Lamar has yet to feature a prominent female rapper on his albums.

Fans also pointed out that this isn’t the first time Lamar has supported controversial rappers through his platform – in 2018, Lamar threatened to pull his music from Spotify when artists like R. Kelly and XXXTentacion were removed from the streaming platform.

Lamar has yet to comment on Black’s appearance on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Check out fans reacting to Kodak Black’s feature on Kendrick Lamar’s new album:

Why is Kendrick talking about sexual assault on this album if he has a Kodak black feature — 𝚮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖓 ✰ (@HassVsTheWorld) May 13, 2022

Cole and Kendrick going out of their way to keep Kodak around is all anyone should need about the depth of their artistry or care for “the people”… — fadumo (@saintfadumo) May 13, 2022

if you write up the kendrick album and don’t discuss therapy and sexual assault and kodak being a featured artist… idk… give up, switch professions — Lauren Chanel (@MichelleHux) May 13, 2022

Kendrick rapping about sexual assault but got Kodak on the album?? pic.twitter.com/Qf5MYThdBB — WASERIC (@ericdgriffey) May 13, 2022

Why are people acting confused at Kendrick Lamar having Kodak Black on his album, He literally threatened to pull his music off of Spotify when they removed R Kelly's. Rappers are just not good people — Naomi hit me (@naomistanacc1) May 13, 2022