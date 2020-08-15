Eight years since End Of Fashion went on hiatus after their career was “ended” by triple j, the band is back with a new single called ‘BreakThru’.

The Aussie act, best known for their 2005 single ‘O Yeah’, have dropped their first new music in almost a decade.

Frontman Justin Burford is joined by guitarist Julian Dudman (The Sleepy Jackson) and drummer Nathan Sproule (Southern River Band), as well as new addition Vanessa Thornton from Jebadiah.

‘BreakThru’ comes fifteen years after the band was awarded the Break Through Artist – Single award at the 2005 ARIA Awards.

Perth’s End Of Fashion infamously came out in 2014 and specifically blamed triple j for their demise.

‘O Yeah’ had charted at #8 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2005, but after feeling “fully supported” for a number of years, frontman Justin Burford claimed the station “ended the career path of End Of Fashion, no question.”

The national broadcaster showed no support for their second album Book Of Lies, Burford explained.

“Our lead single, ‘Fussy’ was even openly derided on air by Richard Kingsmill as ‘just another pop release’.

“Apparently this was before pop was declared no longer a dirty word on the j’s. This, I might add was the ONLY time that song was ever played on this station.”

As for the new track ‘BreakThru’? Well, the pop-rockers say its release is aimed at a more versatile audience while retaining the same “classic End Of Fashion feel”.

“My songs tend to or try to talk about universal human conditions, love/loneliness etc but Fash have a tendency to put these conditions through a weird lens in our music,” Burford said.

“I have a complex with time and cosmology. I like to put my relatable and human subjects through a lens of meta-fascinations like time and existentialism.”

Check out ‘Breakthru’ by End Of Fashion: