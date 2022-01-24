Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders.

Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.

In a recent interview with The Real Music Observer, Clapton said he was sick for a couple months and couldn’t play.

In 2020, Clapton and Van Morrison released ‘This Had Gotta Stop’ and ‘Stand And Deliver’. Both tracks include their controversial commentary on the pandemic.

“My career had almost gone away. At the point where I spoke up, it had been almost 18 months since I had kind of been forcibly retired. And I joined forces with Van. I got the tip that Van was standing up to the measures.”

“I contacted him. And he said, ‘I’m just objecting, really. But it seems like we’re not even allowed to do that. And nobody else is doing it’…And I said, ‘I’m with you. Is there anything I can do to help? Have you got any songs?’

“It was during the process of talking about that to another musician, and then getting me excited, and then sharing the news, and I found that nobody wanted to hear that. And I was kind of mystified because I seemed to be the only person that thought that was an exciting or even appropriate idea with what was going on.”

“That challenged me even more. Cause I’m a bit like him maybe. I’m cut from the same cloth where if you tell me I can’t do something, I really wanna know why I can’t do it. And it seemed like I’d had a wall built around me.”

“I did take out lines or change lines a little bit just to pacify those that I really didn’t wanna hurt, people I didn’t wanna hurt or scare.”

Clapton goes on to explain how he thinks the masses have been silenced into obedience through “The theory of mass formation hypnosis.”

“Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere,” continued Clapton. “I remembered seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising; it had been going on for a long time… It was completely one-way traffic about following orders and obedience.”

“I felt really motivated, musically… I have a tool, I have a calling, and I can make use of that. So I set about it and started writing.”

Clapton is set to return for a second interview with The Real Music Observer.