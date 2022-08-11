A former A$AP Mob member has come forward as the alleged shooting victim of A$AP Rocky.

As per Rolling Stone, Terell Ephron, otherwise known as A$AP Relli, has revealed himself as the man Rocky allegedly shoot last year, and he plans to file a civil suit against his former friend.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested earlier this year for assault with a deadly weapon over the November shooting, but police withheld the alleged victim’s name. Rocky hasn’t been charged yet, but is due in court on Wednesday, August 17th about the incident.

As the hearing nears, Ephron has publicly detailed what allegedly occurred last November. In a statement given to Rolling Stone by Ephron’s attorney, their client was allegedly lured by Rocky to an obscure location in central Hollywood in order “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.”

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the statement claims. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

According to Ephron, Rocky inflicted minor injuries to his left hand after shooting at him, and he further alleges that the whole incident was caught by surveillance cameras.

Ephron’s attorneys claim that their client has suffered “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident,” and they expect the civil matter to go to trial.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ephron first met Rocky at Bayard Rustin High School for the Humanities in New York. Rocky even credited Ephron for bringing him into the A$SAP Mob crew.

This is a developing story. Rocky hasn’t commented publicly on the shooting yet.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.