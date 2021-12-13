Faith No More have cancelled their 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour, along with scheduled European dates.

The tour was on track to begin in February next year after being repeatedly postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Unfortunately, due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and European tours,” the band revealed in a statement.

“To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologise to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding.”

The news comes after the band also cancelled what was supposed to be their first US tour in five years due to “mental health reasons”.

Back in September, they revealed that forging ahead with the tour would have had a “profoundly destructive” effect on frontman Mike Patton.

“We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer,” Faith No More wrote in a statement.

“He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.”

In a statement of his own, Patton explained: “I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

Ticket holders for the Faith No More Australian tour dates will receive an automatic refund to their credit card.

