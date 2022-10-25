Izzydrake or better known as ‘Fake Drake’ has received a cease and desist letter from OVO Sound, claiming that he is profiting off using Drake’s image.

OVO Sound is a record label that was founded by Drake back in 2012 and represents several high profile hip-hop and R&B artists.

Fake Drake has been imitating the artist for quite some time and has previously led to him being banned by Instagram.

However, he continues to act under the persona and defends it as an act of admiration rather than identity theft.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Regardless, OVO Sound and Drake feel different on the matter and are preparing to settle this in court. In an effort to avoid that, the company have sent Izzydrake a letter to cease and desist.

“Dear IzzyDrake,” reads the letter. “This letter serves as notice of your unauthorised use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as our unauthorised fabrication of media which Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand.”

“Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

“In addition, this shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding you provide us with written assurance within seven days that you will cease and desist from making and further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks.”

Fake Drake received a cease and desist letter from OVO after using Drake’s image to boost his brand‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/YffUFOMPYz — RapTV (@Rap) October 25, 2022

Somewhat ironically, Izzydrake has gone on to capitalise off this and has been regularly sharing the letter on his socials.

“Cease and desist,” raps Fake Drake’s YouTube short. “Why can’t we get along? Co-exist?”