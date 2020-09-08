Perhaps the most bizarre subplot of the 2020 US presidential election is the surprising connection between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and emo-pop mainstays Fall Out Boy.

Earlier this month, a viral tweet began making the rounds that revealed that Fall Out Boy may not have existed if it weren’t for Joe Biden. “If Biden wins the presidency that means we will have a United States president directly responsible for the existence of the band Fall Out Boy,” wrote @AtomEve

What could easily be dismissed as shitposting actually ended up having a ring of truth to it. So it goes, the parents of Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz’s parents met whilst working for Biden. If neither of them cut their teeth on the Biden campaign, there’s a chance that Wentz would not exist.

“I would not be standing here actually in reality at all because my parents met working for Biden,” Wentz revealed in a 2008 interview with Associated Press. “They met on the campaign, so they have this particular affection for Joe. He came to their wedding. If it weren’t for Joe Biden, I would not exist as a human being.”

Last week, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram to back Joe Biden’s presidential run, emphasising the importance of getting Donald Trump out of office.

The musician shared a clip of the music video for 2004’s ‘American Idiot’ captioned with a warning against voting for Trump.

“It’s September 1st 2020 and I am WIDE AWAKE IN AMERICA. This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives,” he wrote.

“A pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes ‘wake me up when September ends’. I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE.”