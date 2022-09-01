Three huge sideshows have been confirmed for Falls 2022/2023, led by hip hop superstar Lil Nas X.

The full lineup for the festival was announced earlier this year, featuring the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, Genesis Owusu, King Stingray, and Peach PRC.

And today Falls has revealed that three artists on the lineup will be holding official sideshows, and they’re all taking place in Sydney.

Lil Nas X will bring his sizzling live show to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, January 4th, stopping in the city on his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour. It’s definitely one not to miss with the forthcoming show marking Lil Nas X’s first-ever performance in Sydney.

One of this year’s most hotly-tipped new stars, PinkPantheress, will play on the same night at Roundhouse. Winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022, following in the footsteps of the likes of Adele and HAIM, her sound is an intoxicating mixture of U.K. garage revival, bedroom pop, and dance.

U.S. synth pop duo Magdalena Bay will take to the Oxford Art Factory stage on Thursday, January 5th. This year’s saw the pair undergo a sold-out headline tour of their home country, and they’ve previously supported Flume and Charli XCX, so their Falls sideshow should go down well.

Tickets for all three sideshows go on sale on Tuesday, September 6th at 9am local time. Presale is available from Monday, September 5th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Falls 2022/2023 Official Sideshows

Presale begins Monday, September 5th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Tuesday, September 6th (9am local time)

Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero’ Tour (Co-presented by Live Nation)

Wednesday, January 4th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

PinkPantheress

Wednesday, January 4th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Magdalena Bay

Thursday, January 5th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW