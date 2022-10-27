Drake and 21 Savage are pushing back the release of their highly-anticipated collaboration… because their producer has COVID.

The joint project is called Her Loss, but fans are the ones losing out because the album – due for release this Friday – has been pushed back a week.

Drake announced the delay on an Instagram Story, saying that his longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib, became infected with COVID while working on the album.

“Our brother (Shebib) got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVERMBER (sic) 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon,” he wrote.

Her Loss was only announced a couple of days ago.

Drake revealed the album’s title and the original release date in his new music video for ‘Jimmy Cooks,’ a song featuring 21 Savage off Drake’s last album, Honestly, Nevermind.

The album has been panned by fans and critics alike, but Drake hit back at critics on Instagram.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” he said. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

Earlier this week, Hits Daily Double reported via “inside sources” that the album was “as much of a surprise to Republic brass as it was the artist’s fans” when it was announced last weekend (Saturday October 22nd).

Pushing back the project’s release date means Drake and Savage won’t be going up against Drizzy’s ex Rihanna, who is leading the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with her new original song, ‘Lift Me Up’ which drops this Friday.

Drake and Savage have been collaborating for years, but Her Loss will be the first full-length release from the pair.

When their first collaboration, ‘Sneakin,’ was released in 2016 Savage was riding high from the success of his breakout project Savage Mode – released just three months earlier – and Drake was two weeks away from ‘One Dance’ becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song ever (until that point).