Global pop superstar Finneas is coming back to Australia next January, with a special stop in New Zealand.

The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter (and Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator) will perform shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, marking his first solo performance in New Zealand. It will follow the release of his new album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, which drops on Friday, October 4th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 2nd at 4pm local time. The Live Nation and and Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 1st at 1pm local time.

These will be Finneas’s first live dates in the region since February 2023, when he sold out shows in Sydney and Melbourne and headlined Laneway Festival.

His new album is a follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 debut, Optimist. “His success making records with his sister Billie Eilish got him attention. Now, the gifted singer-songwriter is ready to make his own statement,” Rolling Stone hailed in a positive review.

“The other half of the Eilish success story has earned a reputation as a fearsome talent in his own right – and he delivers spectacularly here,” NME noted.

Moving away from a solo bedroom producer style, For Cryin’ Out Loud! was recorded in a studio with friends, featuring 10 uplifting tracks. The title track was released last month and the current single, “Cleats,” is out now with a music video.

In October, Finneas will celebrate his new album with intimate shows in Los Angeles, London, and Brooklyn before heading to Australia and New Zealand.

Finneas 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & Live Nation

Mastercard members pre-sale begins Monday, September 30th at 3pm (local time) via priceless.com/music

Frontier member pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 1st at (local time) via www.frontiertouring.com/finneas

Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 1st at 1pm (local time) via livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

General sale begins Wednesday, October 2nd at 4pm (local time)

Tuesday, January 7th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, January 9th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, January 11th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

ticketek.com.au

Monday, January 13th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

ticketek.com.au