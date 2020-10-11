Over the weekend, Fiona Apple made an appearance on The New Yorker‘s virtual festival — where she spoke about her latest album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and played tracks from the album live for the first time ever.

Live Fiona Apple performances are few and far between. Over the past few years, the reclusive musician has only delivered a few live performances, including a performance at a 2019 tribute concert for Chris Cornell in Los Angeles.

Joined by a troupe of musicians, Apple delivered a performance of ‘I Want You to Love Me,’ ‘Shameika,’ and ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters.’ Watch the performance below.

Check out Fiona Apple performing live at The New Yorker Festival:

During her appearance at the festival Apple sat down with journalist Emily Nussbaum for a conversation that delved into political and Apple’s feelings towards Donald Trump.

“There’s Proud Boys and our president — our president is a white supremacist who can’t even manage to deny that he is which I guess is good. But I mean, it’s been so insulting, the way that he’s just gaslighting people in America,” Apple said.

“I threw my hands up here right now because I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. I think that something good that’s happened this year, I mean, through all the bad stuff that has been happening, I think that, one big thing is happening is that I think that a lot of us have been looking at — or a bigger portion of white people had been examining themselves for the kind of racist tendencies they may have without thinking of themselves as being racist.”