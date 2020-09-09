Fiona Apple is set to give a rare live performance as part of the 2020 New Yorker festival.

Apple released her first album in eight years, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, in the thick of the pandemic lockdown. Whilst we can’t be certain that she would have toured the record — Apple live appearance have been few and far between these past several years — we can relish in the fact that we will be able to see at least some of Fetch The Bolt Cutters performed live.

Apple will be the only musical guest to appear on the platform. In addition to her performance, she will take part in conversation with New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum, who wrote a revelatory profile on Apple in promotion of her latest album.

The virtual event will also see entertainers like Chris Rock, Steve Martin, Yo-Yo Ma and Ira Glass, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Fargo director Noah Hawley, Jerry Seinfeld Susan Morrison, and more.

The event will be virtual and will be streamed on here. Fiona Apple’s performance and talk will take place on October 10th at 8PM EDT. Tickets and more info are available here.