A celebration of homegrown electronic talent brought tens of thousands of fans to Southport over the weekend, as ‘OUT 2 LUNCH’ made its Gold Coast return at Broadwater Parklands — delivering high-energy DJ sets, sunshine, and community spirit that could be felt (and heard) across the coast.

The two-day dance music festival, headlined by internationally acclaimed DJ and Gold Coast local Fisher, attracted more than 20,000 people each day and has been hailed a massive success by fans and organisers alike.

Originally scheduled for Coolangatta Beach, the festival was relocated to Southport following storm damage from ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred. Despite the last-minute venue change, the event ran smoothly and wrapped up on schedule both nights.

City of Gold Coast confirmed the festival complied with all noise and operational guidelines.

“The City worked closely with organisers in the lead up to this event,” a council spokesperson told the Gold Coast Bulletin. “Officers monitored the event across the weekend and confirmed all conditions were complied with, including noise levels and a finish time of 10pm. Sound travelled north of the event due to wind conditions. We thank everyone for their patience and support.”

Still, the music’s reach — reportedly heard up to 10km away — sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some residents in suburbs like Musgrave Hill and Arundel claiming it was too loud, while others danced along from their balconies.

One post read: “I’m in Labrador off Olsen Ave. All I hear is doof doof. Dance along to it every now and then – just turn your TV up and enjoy the footy!”

Others applauded the event for bringing world-class entertainment to the region and creating a vibrant atmosphere that extended well beyond the festival grounds.

“Absolutely the best – amazing day,” wrote one attendee on the Bulletin’s Facebook page. Another added, “It was awesome – loved it. Thanks Mr Fisher.”

With plans for the Gold Coast Arena at Carey Park still on the table, many residents acknowledged the city’s growing reputation as a live music destination — and the buzz events like ‘Out 2 Lunch’ bring with them.