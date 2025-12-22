The Flaming Lips’ drummer Matthew Duckworth Kirksey has weighed in following the departure of his longtime band mate Steven Drozd, who revealed his exit last week.

Speculation around Drozd’s status surfaced after the multi-instrumentalist replied to a fan on social media, suggesting the decision wasn’t his own and that he was “moving on”. The fan asked if he was “officially done” with them, and he replied: “They’re done with me — but we’re not talking about it. So yes, I’m moving on.”

Although the comment was later removed, screenshots circulated quickly, prompting widespread discussion among fans of the Oklahoma psych-rock outfit.

Drozd first joined the Flaming Lips in 1991, after the group had already been active for about eight years. He started as the group’s drummer, but eventually turned more to other instruments, especially guitars, keyboards, and bass (while still playing some occasional percussion). Drozd also provided backup vocals and made significant contributions as a songwriter.

He played his last show in October 2024, as the band wrapped up their tour with Weezer in California. When the Flaming Lips returned to the road in January 2025, they were instead joined by guitarist A.J. Slaughter, who’s performed with the group throughout the year.

Duckworth Kirksey, who has been in the band since 2014, addressed the situation in a post to social media, per Rolling Stone, reflecting on the realities of maintaining a band over decades. He noted that lineup changes are an inevitable part of long-running projects and spoke warmly about the contributions of former members, while emphasising that The Flaming Lips’ core vision remains intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Duckworth Kirksey (@rockworth)

“If you haven’t heard this newest iteration of the band, give us a shot. The music, and the show is better than ever,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that Drozd was the creative soul of the group, rather than frontman Wayne Coyne.

“And remember…NONE of this ever happens without Wayne,” he continued. “This idea that Steven was THE musical genius, and Wayne is just some weirdo artist…It’s just not true. Wayne pushes the creativity, the sound, and the show forward, like no artist I’ve ever been around.”

The drummer concluded: “There is new music on the way and I think it’s the best thing we’ve done in ages. I can’t wait for you to hear it. Come see us this summer if you get a chance.”