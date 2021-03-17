https://www.instagram.com/p/CMhuKBepsga/

According to TMZ, Apodaca’s manager has stated that the skater will be flipping the original video file, which is twenty-three seconds in length on a website called Rarible.com this Friday. How much is he opening the bids at? Reportedly at $500, 000, no less!

As reported by TMZ, the video is set to be sold with its original skating audio, as Apodaca doesn’t have rights to the original ‘Dreams’ song. The Ocean Spray logo will also be blurred as he doesn’t have rights for that either.

For anyone who’s wondering why he’s keen to sell the video, he’s not just doing it as a flex, although it will undoubtedly become one anyway… as reported by TMZ, Apodaca is ready to sell the video to “keep the good vibes going.”

He’s also raked in millions on millions of views on multiple social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, meaning that he’s made a hell of a lot of cash from the resulting merchandise and sponsership deals – he did get given that whole truck full of cranberry juice, remember?

As per Consequence of Sound, Apodaca reportedly has his sights set on putting the money made to good use, with the plans to buy his parents a house and to open an events centre in Idaho Falls.

Apodaca’s move follows suit with many other artists and enterprises selling one-off ‘items’ as NFTs. Elon Musk recently announced that he would be selling a song about NFTs as an NFT and Azealia Banks also the audio of a sex tape as an NFT.

Watch Apodaca aka Doggface vibe on TikTok.