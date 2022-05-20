Jim Beam gives you the chance to win tickets to attend an up close and personal DJ set by Flight Facilities in Sydney as part of their 2022 Welcome Sessions series.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is back for 2022 in a big way, bringing fans and artists together to create one-of-a-kind live music experiences. These one-afternoon-only events will give audiences the rare chance to experience acclaimed acts in a different facet, playing intimate sets. Music has the innate ability to bring people together and Jim Beam Welcome Sessions wants to harness this unrivalled power to ignite strong communities of music fans through unrepeatable experiences.

Leading the charge are Sydney locals Flight Facilities, the veteran duo comprised of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell. The electronic act has been delighting world dancefloors for more than a decade with an elegant brand of electronica tinged with delicious chill-out and French house elements.

The Sydney locals have gone a long way since their humble beginnings back in the late aughts, mixing songs by other artists for fun. Their incredible debut album Down to Earth from 2014 earned three nominations at the ARIA Music Awards, including Album of the Year. Their follow-up effort from 2015, Live With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, snatched the ARIA for Best Classical Album, a rare feat for an electronic act with original compositions competing against ensembles performing mostly classic material.

Flight Facilities will be performing a DJ set on Saturday, June 11th at The Rooftop, Sydney, kicking off the long weekend.

The Welcome Sessions are a celebration of live music, an event where fans get to connect with beloved musicians in a unique, intimate setting. For your chance to win one of the limited 50 x double passes, enter here. Take a friend and have an unforgettable experience with one of the best acts in the country, courtesy of Jim Beam.