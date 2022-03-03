The floor at this evening’s Genesis Owusu concert in Sydney has collapsed, forcing the multi-ARIA Award winner to stop the show for safety reasons.

A witness at the show at Enmore Theatre tonight said Genesis Owusu was just three songs in when he noticed the crowed on the main floor parting ways.

“It’s wasn’t until the lights came on that we realised that the floor had collapsed,” said photographer Ashley Mar.

Mar is still currently at the venue, where fans are being evacuated.

Genesis Owusu, AKA Kofi Owusu-Ansah, stayed back to meet with fans at Enmore Theatre.

Genesis Owusu is currently on a victory lap around Australia following the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Smiling With No Teeth. The record picked up Australian Album and Music Video of the Year at the J Awards, and took home four trophies at the ARIA Awards.

The record is also up for Record of the Year and Best New Artist at the 2022 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Rolling Stone Australia‘s 3.5 star review of the album said:

Politically and culturally driven, funky, proud, and multi-layered – Genesis Owusu’s debut album represents a new blueprint of what hip-hop can be. Full of un-hip-hop influences as it swirls between genres as different as jazz, rap, and Ghanaian highlife, the record creeps into your consciousness like a smoke bomb with the intro to “On The Move!”, and takes sharp turns between the neighbourhoods of digital-age jazz and hip-hop boom (“Centrefold”), groove-laden territory (“The Other Black Dog”), and post-gospel soul (“Smiling With No Teeth”).

GENESIS OWUSU AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Fri 4 March

Adelaide Festival: Kaurna, Adelaide SA

Sat 12 March

The Tivoli: Meanjin, Brisbane QLD

with special guests Kye and Deepfaith

Sun 13 March

The Forum: Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Melbourne VIC

with special guests Kye and Deepfaith

Find more info at Niche Productions and/or genesisowusu.com/tour.