Flume and JPEGMAFIA are releasing a joint EP together this week.

The Australian producer and US rapper have joined forces for We Live in a Society, which arrives this Friday, May 2nd. The project features four tracks, including “Is It Real”, a collaboration with Ravyn Lenae, and the previously released “Track 1”.

“Track 1” was Flume’s first new track since 2023 as well as his first release with JPEGMAFIA since 2019. The duo first collaborated on “How to Build a Relationship” from Flume’s 2019 mixtape, Hi This Is Flume, as well as “New Black History” from JPEG’s 2024 album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU.

The accompanying music video, created by James Blagden, reimagined the session that birthed “Track 1” (watch below).

Flume and JPEGMAFIA created “Track 1” during a loose studio session last year. Not long after, they recruited breakout star Lenae for “Is It Real”, just before her single “Love Me Not” exploded on streaming. New tracks “AI Girlfriend” and “The Ocean Is Fake” also feature on the forthcoming EP.

Flume has been pretty quiet over the past couple of years, although he did pop up on collaborations with fellow Australian producer KUČKA (“One More Night”) and Tkay Maidza (“Silent Assassin”).

In 2023, he released not one but two mixtapes containing previously unreleased material from throughout his career (Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan and Arrived Anxious, Left Bored).

“It’s been ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot a lot music and not all of it has seen the light of day,” the electronic music star said at the time. “The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

Flume famously won triple j’s 2022 Hottest 100 for “Say Nothing”, his collaboration with MAY-A. It was his second Hottest 100 win, following his triumph in 2016 for “Never Be Like You” (featuring Kai). Flume saw off strong competition from the likes of perennial Hottest 100 contenders Gang of Youths, producer-of-the-moment Fred again.., Spacey Jane and Steve Lacy to reach number one.

Flume and JPEGMAFIA’s We Live in a Society EP is out Friday, May 2nd.

We Live in a Society Tracklist: