Flume is officially back.

The Australian superstar producer has teamed up with US rapper JPEGMAFIA for the first time since 2019 for the new single, which is accompanied by a 7-minute animated music video. Check it out below.

The duo first collaborated on “How to Build a Relationship” from Flume’s 2019 mixtape, Hi This Is Flume, as well as “New Black History” from JPEG’s 2024 album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU.

The music video, created by James Blagden, reimagines the session that birthed “Track 1”. What starts as a beat-building experiment quickly spirals into surreal chaos: every instrument Flume plays alters the physical world, pulling JPEG inside out, turning him into a fly and an enormous clown before the final beat takes them on an odyssey through time and space.

Flume has been pretty quiet over the past couple of years, although he did pop up on collaborations with fellow Australian producer KUČKA (“One More Night”) and Tkay Maidza (“Silent Assassin”).

In 2023, he released not one but two mixtapes containing previously unreleased material from throughout his career (Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan and Arrived Anxious, Left Bored).

“It’s been ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot a lot music and not all of it has seen the light of day,” the electronic music star said at the time. “The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

Flume famously won triple j’s 2022 Hottest 100 for “Say Nothing”, his collaboration with MAY-A. It was his second Hottest 100 win, following his triumph in 2016 for “Never Be Like You” (featuring Kai). Flume saw off strong competition from the likes of perennial Hottest 100 contenders Gang of Youths, producer-of-the-moment Fred again.., Spacey Jane and Steve Lacy to reach number one.

Flume and JPEGMAFIA’s “Track 1” is out now.