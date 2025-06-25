Folk Bitch Trio have dropped the second single from their upcoming debut album.

Titled “Moth Song”, the stripped-back song is described as the centrepiece of the group’s upcoming debut Now Would Be a Good Time, out July 25 via Jagjaguwar.

“Moth Song” explores themes of unrequited love and emotional confusion and features violin by Christchurch multi-instrumentalist Anita Clark.

. Gracie Sinclair, who sings lead vocals, describes the song as being about “feeling so spun out by everything that you feel like you’re delusional and hallucinating crazy things.” In the lyrics, they sing: “I see twin birds when I think of you most times / And opals fill my eyes, I guess / I wanted more from / What I saw.”

The band also shared a visualiser for the song, edited from behind-the-scenes footage from the album’s recording sessions.

Hailing from Melbourne/Naarm, Folk Bitch Trio — made up of Sinclair, Jeanie Pilkington, and Heide Peverelle — met in high school and started performing together five years ago. Their debut album was recorded in Auckland with producer Tom Healy during the winter of 2023.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The new single follows the band’s previous releases “Cathode Ray” and “The Actor”, which arrived in April alongside the announcement of their signing to Jagjaguwar.

Reflecting on their journey, Pilkington said: “We all talked about loving music when we were growing up, and knowing we wanted music to be a big part of our lives. But for me at least, when I looked into the future, it was this relatively mysterious thing.”

Folk Bitch Trio will tour the US in July and August with a series of headline shows and as support for Whitney. They’ll then head out on a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand this September.

Folk Bitch Trio’s “Moth Song” is out now.

Folk Bitch Trio Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

For tickets and more info visit http://www.folkbitchtrio.com

Friday, September 5th

Jive, Kaurna Land / Adelaide, SA

Saturday, September 6th

Mojos Bar, Walyalup / Fremantle, WA

Saturday, September 13th

Corner Hotel, Naarm / Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 19th

The Brightside, Meanjin / Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 20th

The Lansdowne, Eora / Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 26th

Tuning Fork, Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland, NZ

Saturday, September 27th

San Fran, Pōneke / Wellington, NZ

Sunday, September 28th

Loons, Ōtautahi / Christchurch, NZ