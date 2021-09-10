Who knew all you had to do to surge up the charts was get a beloved young viral musician to play a song with you? That’s exactly what’s happened to Foo Fighters this week as their absolute classic hit ‘Everlong’ has saw a surprise resurgence thanks to 11-year-old guest drummer Nandi Bushell.

The precocious Bushell first rose to fame last year with her thrilling covers of rock classics by the likes of the Pixies, Muse, and the Foos. She soon struck up an online friendship with her hero Dave Grohl, even casually beating him in a drumming competition.

After Grohl invited her to perform with his band live one day during a Zoom call, it finally happened last month: on August 26th, Bushell realised a dream by performing alongside the Foo Fighters at their Los Angeles show.

And it’s paid off handsomely for Grohl and co.. ‘Everlong’, the track which Bushell guested on, has reached Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (19), Hot Alternative Songs (17), and Hot Hard Rock Songs (2) charts for the first time, a long 14 years after it was first released in 1997.

It should be noted that these charts didn’t start until 2009, 2020, and 2020 respectively. Older tracks are eligible to appear on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and its genre breakout charts, if ranking in the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart’s top 25 and are experiencing notable resurgences.

As per Billboard, in the August 27th-September 2nd tracking week, ‘Everlong’ drew 2.6 million U.S. streams, up 4%, according to MRC Data. It sold 1,000 downloads too, an increase of 150%. ‘Everlong’ also returned at number five on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, number 19 on both Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales, and rose 21-20 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs.

So the message is clear to any other ageing rock bands: if you want an old song to gain relevancy again, get the talented Bushell to join you onstage sometime.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Everlong’ (Live) by Foo Fighters ft. Nandi Bushell: