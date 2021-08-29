11-year-old Nandi Bushell finally performed live with her favourite drummer Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters and sometimes the world isn’t a hellish landscape.

Bushell first rose to prominence when she challenged the band’s frontman Dave Grohl to a drum duel online and proceeded to win. Grohl was so enamoured by the young prodigy that he wrote a song about Bushell late last year.

The pair enjoyed a chat online around that time too, and it was then that Grohl invited Bushell to join the band onstage one day once they made it back to the U.K.. Instead, the meetup took place in the U.S. instead, when Grohl and Bushell met in person for the first time in L.A. last week. And at the end of the Foo’s gig at The Forum on Thursday, August 26th, they brought out Bushell on the drums to perform their iconic 1997 hit ‘Everlong’ to close out their performance.

Bushell shared how thrilled she was on Twitter. “It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor!” she tweeted.

It should be a taster of a future career in music for Bushell. The multi-instrumentalist (she also plays bass, guitar, and piano) has impressed many famous artists with her precocious musical talent and covers of classic rock songs, including Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, and Muse’s Matt Bellamy. The latter sent her one of his signature guitars as appreciation for her cover of his band’s song ‘Plug In Baby’. Bushell was also named the cover star for the June 2021 issue of Modern Drummer.

Check out Nandi Bushell and Foo Fighters play ‘Everlong’ together live at The Forum: